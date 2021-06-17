Coming July 17th, the Foo Fighters are about to drop a brand new record called, Hail Satin.

And no it isn’t just any old rock record, as its name might allude, it’s a disco album.

The special album is set to commemorate record store day and it’s technically also not a Foo Fighters album, it’s a Dee Gees album – the band’s new discotheque alter ego.

As reported by Pitchfork, the album’s A-side features four Bee Gee covers, as well as Andy Gibb’s version of ‘Shadow Dancing’. Then on the B-side you’ll find five live renditions of Medicine at Midnight tracks.

The A-side of Hail Satin features four Bee Gees covers, as well as a rendition of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.” The B-side has five live versions of Medicine at Midnight songs.

Boy the Foo Fighters have been doing a killer job at staying in the news cycle over the last week or so.

Let’s see, they announced that they would be playing a huge Madison Square Garden gig, to punters only who can show proof of vaccination. For those who missed it, that one sure as hell did not bode well, with the band receiving a stack of backlash.

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

One Twitter user wrote, “How come you are not advising your fans that this show is ONLY for fully vaccinated people. I can not even begin to express how disappointing this was to hear. Being such a huge fan since seeing you open for The Stones back in the 90s to hear this sadly has changed all that.”

That’s not the first gig that they’re playing to the vaccinated only. They also played a gig in California a couple of nights ago and protesters literally protested outside of it.

Find the track list below.

Full track list of Dee Gee’s, Hail Satin

01. You Should Be Dancing

02. Night Fever

03. Tragedy

04. Shadow Dancing

05. More Than a Woman

06. Making a Fire

07. Shame Shame

08. Waiting on a War

09. No Son of Mine

10. Cloudspotter

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.