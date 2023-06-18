Foo Fighters recently performed their lengthy new song, “The Teacher”, live for the first time.
The 10-minute song, which is believed to be inspired by Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia, who passed away last year, was debuted at the band’s Arkansas show last week.
You can watch the full performance below. “The Teacher” features on Foo Fighters’ new album But Here We Are, the band’s first album since the death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, one year ago. The album has been receiving some of the band’s strongest reviews in years.
Australian and New Zealand Foo Fighters fans will get to hear them play “The Teacher” and many more anthems when they bring their world tour to the two countries later this year.
Last here for a headline tour in 2018, the beloved rock band will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane between November and December, followed by shows in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in January of next year. After experiencing overwhelming demand for tickets, a second and final Melbourne show was added on Wednesday, December 6th (see full dates below).
Foo Fighters 2023 Australia & Aotearoa Tour
Wednesday, November 29th
HBF Park, Perth, WA
With The Chats & Teenage Joans
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, December 2nd
Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA
With The Chats & Body Type
Tickets: Ticketek
Monday, December 4th
AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC
With Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday, December 6th (NEW SHOW)
AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC
With The Chats & Teenage Joans
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, December 9th
Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
With The Chats & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, December 12th
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
With The Chats & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, January 20th 2024
GO Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Wednesday, January 24th 2024
Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Axs
Saturday, January 27th 2024
Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Ticketek