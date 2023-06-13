It’s only been one week since it was announced and Foo Fighters have already had to extend their upcoming Australian tour.
Foo Fighters recently announced that the band will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand this summer.
Last here for a headline tour in 2018, the beloved rock band will perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane between November and December, followed by shows in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in January of next year.
And after experiencing overwhelming demand for tickets, a second and final Melbourne show has now been added on Wednesday, December 6th (see full details below).
Foo Fighters are touring in support of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which is out now. It’s the band’s first album since the death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, one year ago. The album has been receiving some of the band’s strongest reviews in years.
Foo Fighters will be supported by some of Australia and New Zealand’s best rock bands, including The Chats, Dick Move and Body Type.
Foo Fighters 2023 Australia & Aotearoa Tour
Presented by Frontier Touring, American Express, Triple M (AU) and The Rock (NZ)
General sale begins Thursday, June 15th (2pm Perth/1:30pm Adelaide/1pm Melbourne/11am Sydney/3pm Brisbane/11am Auckland/2pm Christchurch/12pm Wellington)
Wednesday, November 29th
HBF Park, Perth, WA
With The Chats & Teenage Joans
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, December 2nd
Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA
With The Chats & Body Type
Tickets: Ticketek
Monday, December 4th
AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC
With Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday, December 6th (NEW SHOW)
AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC
With The Chats & Teenage Joans
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, December 9th
Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
With The Chats & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, December 12th
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
With The Chats & Hot Milk
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, January 20th 2024
GO Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Wednesday, January 24th 2024
Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Axs
Saturday, January 27th 2024
Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ
With Dick Move
Tickets: Ticketek