The new Foo Fighters album is finally here.

The iconic US rock band announced their new album, Your Favorite Toy, earlier this year. It’s their first record since new drummer Ilan Rubin joined the band.

Your Favorite Toy follows 2023’s But Here We Are, which was the band’s first music since the tragic death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins a year earlier.

But Here We Are was a hit around the world, including in Australia where it topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Dave Grohl previously shared in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Listen to the album in full below.

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Your Favorite Toy has already been receiving rave reviews from critics.

Awarding the album 4 stars out of 5, Rolling Stone wrote that “Foo Fighters’ 12th album is some of the most emotionally powerful music they’ve ever made.”

“The band’s 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, is the next chapter in that story of fighting through grief and looking forward. Yet where its predecessor often had a reflective tone, their latest is about high-energy garage-rock catharsis, getting in a room and blasting away and letting the noise be your guide,” the review added.

The release of Your Favorite Toy comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, which will take the band to the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details here.

Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy is out now.