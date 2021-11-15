The lineup for the 2022 edition of For The Love festival has finally been unveiled.

For The Love festival will kick off on Saturday, February 19th at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast, before heading to Stuart Park in Wollongong on Saturday, February 26th, Catani Gardens in Wollongong on Saturday, March 5th and finally, McCallum Park in Perth on Sunday, March.

Headlined by the likes of dance music sensation Dom Dolla, Perth’s Crooked Colours, Mallrat, and Running Touch. For The Love will also see performances from festival favorites like Allday, Boo Seeka, George Maple, Telenova, and Ebony Boadu.

General public tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 24th from 1 pm. You can snag exclusive pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, November 23rd at 6pm. Find all the relevant information below.

For more on this topic, follow our Live Music Observer.

For The Love Festival

Australia 2022

Presale tickets on sale – Tues 23/11/21 6pm

General Public on sale – Wed 24/11/21 1pm

Head to http://www.fortheloveftl.com/

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Saturday 19th Feb 2022

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Saturday 26th Feb 2022

Stuart Park, Wollongong

Saturday 5th March 2022

Catani Gardens, Melbourne

Sunday 6th March 2022

McCallum Park, Perth

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Crooked Colours

Mallrat

Allday

Running Touch

Boo Seeka

George Maple

Telenova

Ebony Boadu