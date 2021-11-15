The lineup for the 2022 edition of For The Love festival has finally been unveiled.
For The Love festival will kick off on Saturday, February 19th at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast, before heading to Stuart Park in Wollongong on Saturday, February 26th, Catani Gardens in Wollongong on Saturday, March 5th and finally, McCallum Park in Perth on Sunday, March.
Headlined by the likes of dance music sensation Dom Dolla, Perth’s Crooked Colours, Mallrat, and Running Touch. For The Love will also see performances from festival favorites like Allday, Boo Seeka, George Maple, Telenova, and Ebony Boadu.
General public tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 24th from 1 pm. You can snag exclusive pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, November 23rd at 6pm. Find all the relevant information below.
For The Love Festival
Australia 2022
Presale tickets on sale – Tues 23/11/21 6pm
General Public on sale – Wed 24/11/21 1pm
Head to http://www.fortheloveftl.com/
Saturday 19th Feb 2022
Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Saturday 26th Feb 2022
Stuart Park, Wollongong
Saturday 5th March 2022
Catani Gardens, Melbourne
Sunday 6th March 2022
McCallum Park, Perth
Lineup
Dom Dolla
Crooked Colours
Mallrat
Allday
Running Touch
Boo Seeka
George Maple
Telenova
Ebony Boadu