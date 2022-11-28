Music and lifestyle festival For The Love has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring some cool international names.
Supported by triple j, For The Love will head to some stunning waterside spots at Gold Coast, Wollongong, Perth and Melbourne next February and March (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 1st at 4pm AEDT. The pre-sale begins the same day at 9am AEDT (sign up here).
A stellar lineup of international and national artists have been confirmed to be appearing, led by global pop icon Charli XCX. English DJ and producer Duke Dumont will also be making the journey Down Under, as will electronic duo Snakehips.
On the local front, electronic pair Cosmo’s Midnight, house producer Sonny Fodera and singer-songwriter Budjerah will perform at the festival.
The lineup’s completed by Kye, Sumner and Jade Zoe for what’s sure to be a full day of good weather and great music.
For The Love isn’t just about the music, though, with global fashion brand Nana Judy helming the VIP lounges, with style and fashion offerings throughout the festival.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Next year’s For The Love will also be doing its bit for the environment, with the festival set to run the environmentally-driven Music For Oceans initiative, which will give back to the beautiful waterside host locations.
And For The Love will be working alongside tourism boards to deliver community-focused activations and fundraising activities around the country.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
For The Love 2023
Pre-sale begins Thursday, December 1st (9am AEDT)
General tickets on sale Thursday, December 1st (4pm AEDT)
Saturday, February 25th
Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD
Sunday, February 26th
Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, March 4th
Catani Gardens, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, March 5th
Taylor Reserve, Perth, WA
Full Lineup:
Charli XCX
Duke Dumont
Sonny Fodera
Cosmo’s Midnight
Snakehips
Budjerah
KYE
Sumner
Jade Zoe