2022 certainly seems to be the year for Julia Fox’s foray into the music scene. It’s only March and the actress has already had a very high profile with rapper Kanye West and is now in demand by Charli XCX for her upcoming music video.

The revelation came about after a Twitter follower asked the ‘1999’ singer whether she would collaborate with Fox or PinkPantheress on an upcoming release.

In response to the tweet, Charli XCX wrote, “i actually texted someone about the idea of Julia fox starring as the lead in my next music video. I am obsessed w her. she is legend. (sic)”.

Fox is yet to publically respond to Charli XCX’s proposition.

i actually texted someone about the idea of Julia fox starring as the lead in my next music video. i am obsessed w her. she is legend. https://t.co/12bspIsT37 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 15, 2022

The ‘Boom Clap’ singer is set to release her new album ‘CRASH’ tomorrow. She has described the music video choreography from one of the singles ‘Baby’ which will feature on the album as “hyper-sexualised”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s probably the most sexy song I’ve ever made. It’s about sex and sexuality and having good sex and just feeling yourself essentially. I know that that’s the tone. I knew that that was the tone.”

‘Baby’ was released on March 1st, 2022 and the singer performed both ‘Beg for You” and ‘Baby’ from ‘CRASH’ on the March 5th episode of Saturday Night Live.

“‘Baby’ was actually one of the first songs that came together for this album,” Charli XCX said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I was working on it with Justin Raisen, and we’d done a lot together for my first ever album, True Romance. So it kind of felt cyclical to go back and with him again on what is my final record in my deal with Atlantic.”

Charli XCX recently made headlines for announcing that she was adding she’s adding a douche to her merch line.

The singer teased the news with a tweet that read, “new xcx merch is so hot ur all gonna die”. She then reposted a fan’s tweet asking is she was going to sell “thongs”, saying “no but:” alongside a photo of a black douche with her autographed embossed.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.