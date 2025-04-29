Just weeks after the 2025 event wrapped, the former head of Bluesfest has alleged a “toxic culture”.

In a statement shared to LinkedIn this week, Jay Clair, who first joined the Byron Bay festival’s team in 2023, called the gig “my dream job” before writing, “but dreams can cast shadows”.

“What began as a purpose-driven role gradually revealed its cost. I saw how a toxic culture chips away at great people. Micromanagement at every turn,” Clair wrote.

“Emotional volatility. Many talented leaders and team members, quietly (and some not so) walking out the door.

“I stayed. I fought. I tried to be the bridge. I pitched solutions. Proposed bold ideas. Even tried to heal what conflict had frayed.

“But eventually, I realised: change wasn’t welcome. And I couldn’t keep trading my integrity for a title, I realised ego was fuelling my tenure.”

Last week, while reflecting on his time with Bluesfest, Clair wrote in a separate post that Bluesfest’s delivery needs “serious attention”, citing the festival’s backtracked statement that the 2025 event would be its last.

“What we gained in numbers, we lost in execution. Parking was a mess. Shuttle buses overloaded. Amenities stretched. VIP expectations unmet. And the ‘last ever Bluesfest’ storyline? Quietly walked back, leaving many feeling misled.”

Since announcing his departure from Bluesfest, Clair has joined NRMA Parks and Resorts as its digital and engagement manager.

The Music Network has contacted Bluesfest for comment.

It comes after Bluesfest reported that it attracted 109,000 punters at this year’s event, its third-highest attendance ever, with performances from heavyweights like Tom Morello, Chaka Khan, and Crowded House.

“Bluesfest is an institution,” director Peter Noble told The Music Network last week when asked if the show would go on into the late 2020s and beyond.

“I don’t know yet, and I’m not getting any younger. Certain things are going to have to happen now for it to move into the next decade.

“And once all those things are put in place, I don’t see any reason why it won’t.”

Bluesfest 2026 is set to go ahead from April 2nd-5th. Early bird tickets are on sale now.