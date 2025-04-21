We were told that Bluesfest 2025 would be the festival’s last year, but as it turns out, it’s not going anywhere.

The news was confirmed at the festival this past weekend, with Bluesfest 2026 to go ahead from April 2nd-5th. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble announced last year that 2025 would be the final year, however in a recent interview that declaration was as much a call to action as a resignation to fate. “Do we have to say it’s the last Bluesfest to get people to focus on us?” Noble said at the time, hinting that the move was designed to grab the state government’s attention.

In a statement released on Tuesday (April 22nd), Noble said: “We’ve had the highest attendance of any Australian festival since pre-COVID at 109,000 attendances – the third-biggest event we’ve done in the history of the festival…. festivals are back.”

“That support means Bluesfest fans have kept this dream alive. It’s a clarion call for me. People want this event. People want it to continue.”

Confirmation of Bluesfest 2026 came on the same day that the Australian Greens unveiled a $20 million-a-year rescue plan to keep the country’s festival scene alive and kicking.

On Saturday at the Byron Bay site, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, the Greens’ arts spokesperson, launched the Festivals Support Package alongside local candidate Mandy Nolan and Noble.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

The Greens’ proposed package includes:

$20 million per year in direct festival grants , with higher maximum caps and infrastructure eligibility;

$2 million for a comprehensive review into the insurance market failure affecting the live music sector and options for a government-backed solution;

A national festivals strategy delivered through Music Australia to ensure better coordination and long-term support;

Tax offsets for touring artists and venues , including 10% offsets for hosting live music and 50% for touring expenses;

Support for small businesses, including a festival incubator and an extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off until July 1, 2026.

“Our festivals are in crisis,” Senator Hanson-Young said. “Over the past few years we’ve seen the cancellation after cancellation of loved and iconic festivals. It’s clear that the government needs to step in to help the industry.”

Senator Hanson-Young said the Greens’ plan goes beyond patchwork measures, offering a long-term, structural solution to the challenges facing the industry.

“A plan for the arts is nothing without the funding required to support the industry,” she said. “The Greens’ plan for supporting our festivals takes a holistic view of what the sector needs. That means direct support in the form of grants, a review of the market failure in insurance for live events, a federal strategy for sustainability, and tax offsets for both venues and artists.”