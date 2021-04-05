Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has revealed why he refused to take part in the band’s 2016 reunion.

Clarke was a member of the band between 1991 and 1994 and performed on their 1993 album The Spaghetti Incident?.

During a recent appearance on Tone Talk (via Ultimate Guitar), he explained that his reason for declining the reunion was far more innocuous than people might have expected.

When the interviewer said, “I heard a story with GN’R’s recent reunion, that you were going to be part of that, or you were asked to be part of that but you didn’t because your daughter had a gig or something that was very important for your daughter. Is that true?”, Clarke replied:

“Yeah, that’s true. They asked me to be a guest at one of the shows, and it just happened to be the day that I was in Chicago with my daughter, her band was playing Lollapalooza.”

“It was great that they asked me to come to play with them. I just went, ‘Yeah, it’s wonderful and I’m not against it, I just can’t do it today. I’m her roadie.'”

“Well, she could do it without me but I wanted to be there, I just thought it was important to see her play at Lollapalooza, and of course, it was really important.”

“And I told them, ‘Pick another day.’ But there was never another day.”

However, Clarke appeared to rule out a future reunion, saying: “I played enough GN’R songs for my day, I’m okay. Then they’re doing fine, they’re doing great.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke speaking on Tone Talk: