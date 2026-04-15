Two formers members of Oasis have now been included in their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

When Oasis were announced as one of this year’s Rock Hall inductees, two names were noticeably absent: bassist Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan and drummer Alan “Whitey” White.

The former was the original Oasis bassist, playing in the band from their formation in 1991 all the way through to 1999 — aka the band’s heyday.

White wasn’t there from the beginning, but he joined in time to feature on Oasis’ iconic album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory (1995). He remained with the band until 2004, acting as drummer on four of their seven albums.

The pair’s absence, however, seems to be over.

As per Rolling Stone, McGuigan’s name now appears on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website as an inductee, as does White’s name.

Did something happen behind the scenes? Who knows. But it’ll be news to Oasis diehards.

The next question is a big one: which Oasis members — if any! — will show up on November 14 for the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher has been resistant to the Hall of Fame in past years. In 2024, when Oasis was first nominated, the famously cantankerous vocalist reacted to the news by posting on X: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS” (sic).

Still estranged at that time from his brother, Noel Gallagher, Liam additionally wrote: “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go; as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”

Other inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Those who missed out include the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, and Australia’s own INXS.