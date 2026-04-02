Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the charges stem from an incident where Ebert, 33, allegedly ran over his 78-year-old neighbour with his vehicle following an argument last weekend. The US band has since confirmed in a statement that the victim is the father of Turnstile’s frontman, Brendan Yates.

Police were reportedly called to the scene after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. It’s claimed Ebert fled after the incident but was arrested shortly after. The victim is said to have suffered severe physical trauma but survived and has since undergone successful surgery. Ebert is currently being held without bond.

Turnstile addressed the news in a statement.

“Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behaviour affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence,” the statement reads.

“In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further.

“This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery.

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“We have no language left for Brady.

“Please respect our privacy in this time.”

Turnstile recently wrapped up a massive Australian tour at the start of the year, which saw them play some of their biggest local shows to date.