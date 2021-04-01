Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Fountains of Wayne have announced a reissue of their classic 2003 album Welcome Interstate Managers, which contained a certain huge hit.

It’s an undeniable truth that most casual observers will know Fountains of Wayne for one absolutely huge song: ‘Stacy’s Mom’. The power pop anthem was one of the defining hits of the 2000’s, relentlessly catchy and incredibly fun. It was silly and sleazy, catchy and hooky.

It only reached number 21 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 in the ARIA singles chart but its true success came after. The comical official music video featured model Rachel Hunter in the titular role and really helped catapult the song to iconic status. ‘Stacy’s Mom’ was the band’s highest-charting hit in the U.S. and the one they remain most known for.

It was also the lead single for Welcome Interstate Managers, the record that’s now receiving the due it deserves. As per Pitchfork, the record will be pressed to deluxe 2XLP red vinyl, the first time it’s received a widespread vinyl release. It will include the B-side to ‘Stacy’s Mom’, ‘Elevator Up’, as well as a gatefold jacket and two printed inner sleeves with lyrics.

One of the band’s founding members, Adam Schlesinger, sadly died last year from COVID-19 complications. He was one of the most prominent figures to publicly succumb to the virus at that time.

It was actually Schlesinger alongside Chris Collingwood who penned ‘Stacy’s Mom’. Away from the band, Schlesinger was highly acclaimed for his television work, composing music for shows such as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The remaining members of Fountains of Wayne reunited last year for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to the late Schlesinger. Sharon Van Etten took Schlesinger’s place on guitar for the performance.

The Welcome Interstate Managers reissue is scheduled for release on May 28th via Real Gone Music and it can be pre-ordered here.

You can read more about this topic over at the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne: