Frank Ocean has addressed speculation of a third album release, nearly a decade on from his sophomore album Blonde.

Speculation reignited over a potential project after a hip-hop Instagram page posted a carousel of leaks and snippets, claiming they were tied to an album rollout that began in late 2019 for Look At Us, We’re In Love.

According to the post, singles like “DHL”, “In My Room”, “Dear April”, and “Cayendo” were part of the project, that was then abandoned in the wake of Covid and the death of Ocean’s younger brother.

Ocean broke his silence in comments, debunking the post.

“Not exactly. For posterity’s sake .. ‘Look At Us We’re In Love’ was an early attempt at a title for my club nights in NYC before I decided on one,” he wrote.

“Several of these are either ai generated or holes in my memory. I’m gonna have to go with the former. The earliest work here is from about 12 or 13 years ago. Stray sketches with stray collaborators uploaded by some eager individuals :).”

The page’s owner replied, writing: “WOW! Thank you for clearing everything up. Apologies for spreading misinformation about something I believed was somewhat true. I hope to hear from you soon with new music Franky. Much love!”

It has been nearly a decade since Ocean last released a studio album. His lauded 2012 debut, Channel Orange, marked a watershed in the music industry. A sprawling and gorgeous blend of R&B, hip-hop, rock, pop and funk, the album came stocked with vivid, poetic accounts of unchecked materialism and addiction, but its showstoppers were songs that seemed to chronicle Ocean’s own heartache, specifically his one-sided affection for another man.

His sophomore album, 2016’s Blonde, was his boldest, queerest project to date. Both Blonde and Endless, a 45-minute visual album that features Ocean constructing a staircase to a soundtrack of ethereal avant-pop, bask in ambiguity. They are textured, shape-shifting, introspective mood pieces that unfurl in stream-of-consciousness fashion.

In Endless, Ocean tears through a wardrobe-full of fashion-forward ensembles, sporting each one with confidence and ease. He navigates Blonde‘s sonic palette with similar aplomb, jumping from sun-kissed guitar rock and blissed-out soul to gospel, drum ‘n’ bass, and psych-pop, folding in children’s choirs and pitch-shifted vocals that instantly call to mind Sign O’ the Times–era Prince.

In the years since, despite sharing teasers to unreleased music on his radio station and Instagram stories, on top of the released singles, Ocean has kept his fans guessing.