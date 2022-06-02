Grammy award-winning musician Frank Ocean is in talks to write and direct his first-ever feature film.

According to Discussing Film, Frank Ocean (real name Christopher Edwin Breaux) will work with A24 and 2AM on the potential feature.

A24 is a well known production company, and some of their most popular movies include Uncut Gems and Ex Machina. 2Am was launched last year with backing from A24, and the production company has only released two films, including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

The movie would mark Breaux’s first-ever feature film, but not his first visual production. He wrote and directed his 2016 visual album Endless (2016), which was released exclusively on Apple Music.

The same publication reports that Breaux is hoping “to begin filming sometime this Fall and have production wrapped before the New Year arrives.” It has been reported that sources have said that the musician is considered filming in New Mexico and that the name hasn’t been disclosed, but the “project is being referred to by some internally as Philly”

If the feature film goes ahead, it’s likely that Breaux will need to wrap before April as Frank Ocean has been confirmed to headline Coachella in 2023. He was initially scheduled to co-headline the 2020 festival with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but Coachella was cancelled because of COVID.

The festival went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic and Ocean wasn’t available for the new 2022 dates, so he’s signed on for 2023.

Love Rage Against The Machine? Get the latest Rage Against The Machine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival co-founder Paul Tollett told the Los Angeles Times of the rescheduling. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Film and TV Observer.