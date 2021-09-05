It’s well known that Frank Ocean is a hugely successful artist, what’s lesser known is the struggles that he faced on his way to the top. Recently, a fan asked Frank Ocean to write a letter to his younger self and the soulful singer took the request within his stride with a heart-felt letter.

“Explain your current situation to your five-years-ago self,” requested a fan on social media.

“Wow. Alrite. I’ll give it a shot…” the musician responded before opening up in a vulnerable written post.

“Your name is Frank now… It’s a long story. Your girlfriend is about to break up with you because of the long distance. It’s ok. & that job you’re working… well, you’re gonna have to work here for another year and some months… & then you’re gonna get fired” he began the letter.

Frank Ocean went on to divulge details about where he worked before he was famous; Kinkos (an American postal service) and AT&T (an American phone provider). He then touched on how experiencing heartbreak was what inspired him to write an album.

“You are gonna get your heartbroken though. twice. If it helps, the first one is gonna be worse than the second. Contrary to how it feels, it won’t kill you. In fact, it’s gonna help you write an album,” he shared.

“Yea, you finally finished an album. People like it man. You’re actually gonna write and record hundreds of songs. They won’t all be good and most ppl won’t think you’re talented at first, but you’re going to master your gifts.”

“You’re going to become a lot stronger and wiser.. even a little taller. Be Patient. I mean, you kind of have no choice. And be good to people.”

Frank Ocean then finished the letter off by celebrating his success.

“I don’t wanna spoil too much for you, but… you’re on a plane right now to the east coast to work with Kanye West and Jay-Z. It’s all working out kid. You made it.”

Born in 1987, Frank Ocean moved to LA in his late teens to pursue a career in music. Though he ghostwrote songs for Justin Bieber and Beyoncé and released an album prior, it wasn’t until his release of channel ORANGE in 2012 that he really hit the big time.

Channel ORANGE featured ‘Lost’, ‘Super Rich Kids’ and ‘Thinkin’ About You’, all of which received critical acclaim and put him on the map as an artist. He now has an estimated net worth of $13 million and in his mid 20-s he appeared in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people.

More recently, Frank Ocean has returned to the public eye with the release of his luxury goods label, Homer.

