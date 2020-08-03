Ryan Breux, the younger brother of Frank Ocean, reportedly died on Sunday morning in a car crash.

A report released via ABC — which withheld the names of those involved in the incident — detailed that two men were pronounced dead after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.

“The single-vehicle collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle,” the report read. “The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median.

“The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames.”

The two men involved in the accident — which reports have alluded to being Ryan and a friend Zeek — were pronounced dead on the scene.

Breaux and Ocean had a close relationship. Breaux appeared on Ocean’s 2018 album, Blonde, with an interview with his pre-teen self appearing on ‘Futura Free.’

Ryan was the subject of Ocean’s track ‘Orion’ — taken off his expansive 2010 mixtape, Lonny Breaux.

“I remember when you were born, how happy I was,” Ocean sings on the track. “Cause if it didn’t go as I planned it at least you’d double my chances. It’s no pressure man, cause you’re special. I know you wanna get big and strong quick but don’t skip one second.”

The family of Frank Ocean are yet to release a statement about Ryan’s passing. Friends and those who knew Ryan have taken to social media to share their tributes.

https://twitter.com/madeintyo/status/1290045105022201856