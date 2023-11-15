He’s back again: Frank Turner, always embraced by Aussie audiences whenever he tours here, is returning to Australia this month, following a brief trip to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

While Down Under, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will bring their folk-punk songs to Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide over one frantic week (see full dates below).

Turner has never hid his affection for this country. In a 2022 Tone Deaf interview, he recounted his first trip to Australia, when Chuck Ragan of US punks Hot Water Music brought him here in 2010.

“As we toured other parts of the world together, he kept saying that Australia was ‘the promised land’ for touring and that it’d blow my mind,” Turner said. “It got to the point where it got slightly annoying so I just went, ‘Alright, prove it!’ So he took me on tour with him and it was just fucking magic. I’ve been back many times since and always had an amazing time.”

So, ahead of his return to Australia, Tone Deaf asked Turner to name his five favourite Aussie artists, and he made sure to include at least one surprise pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank Turner (@frankturner)

Frank Turner’s 5 Favourite Australian Artists

Frenzal Rhomb

I’m going to start with Frenzal Rhomb because they’re amazing and they were very much part of the punk scene when I was growing up. I don’t mean this to sound bad in any way, but it was like everyone knew Hi-Standard from Japan – everyone knew Frenzal Rhomb from Australia. And they were great, I’m a big fan of them.



The Smith Street Band

Secondly, I’m going to say The Smith Street Band. We’ve toured with them over the years and I think they’re a phenomenal band. I think Wil [Wagner]’s an amazing writer.

Emily Barker

Thirdly, I’m going to say Emily Barker, who we’re touring with when we come back to Australia. She is an old, old friend. She lived in the UK for 20 years, which is where we met. She now lives back in Perth, but she’s a wonderful, wonderful songwriter.

<a href="https://emilybarker.bandcamp.com/album/a-dark-murmuration-of-strings-2" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">A Dark Murmuration of Strings by Emily Barker with Carducci String Quartet</a>



Lincoln Le Fevre

Next, I’ll say Lincoln Le Fevre. I love Lincoln, Lincoln is a thoroughly good human. He’s a brilliant songwriter, but I just have this feeling that he’s going to heaven when I listen to him. Even though that sounds like a completely mad thing to say.



Slim Dusty

This last one may surprise you, but I once spent an entire Australian tour listening to Slim Dusty and loved it. And I have once somewhere covered “A Pub With No Beer” at a show. I’m not sure if there’s a recording of it, but it definitely happened.



Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Mom Jeans.* & Emily Barker

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, November 17th**

Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Saturday, November 18th**

Studio The Venue, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, November 21st

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 24th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 25th**

Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff, VIC

Sunday, November 26th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 28th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 29th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

*not appearing in NZ

**Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls only