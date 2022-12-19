Sydney said a sad goodbye to Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice earlier this month, with Australia losing one of its finest – and most unrelentingly raucous – live music venues.

But if you’re a super fan of Frankie’s already dearly missing the place, fear not: a bunch of Frankie’s memorabilia is currently up for auction over on eBay.

The crafty owners tore apart the Sydney CBD spot before the bulldozers got to it, posting it all on the 0nline auction site for eager fans.

“Frankie’s Family! History is yours for the taking, memorabilia auction is live now. You have three days to bid on bits and pieces from the Frankie’s Pizza cave. All items are genuine, one of a kind, lived in articles,” the owners wrote on social media last week.

There are some genuinely cool items up for grabs, varying from very pricey to surprisingly affordable. You can get one of the entrance photos for just $56; you can get the men’s bathroom sign for $265; you can even get the pizza number pager for $405.

Big ticket items include the official Frankie’s Pizza drum kit for a whopping $750 and Teagan Presley’s PENTHOUSE picture for $600.

Light up your bedroom with the Frankie’s stage cherry bomb neon for just over $2K or the front door moving neon for just under $8K.

And for a casual $15K, you can add a classic 1994 pinball machine to your house. What a Christmas present that would be.

“Elevate your Pool Room game monumentally with shit like THIS…An emblem of an era of excess never to be seen again,” as the owners put it on social media.

There’s still some time remaining to get your hands on some iconic Frankie’s memorabilia here. Farewell Frankie’s, it was fun while it lasted.

