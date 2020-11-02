After nine years, cherished Sydney venue Freda’s is calling it a day. Freda’s announced it’s imminent closure in a lengthy open letter shared to social media.

“After surviving 5 years of lockouts, red tape, rising rents and an exodus of youth from the city centre, Freda’s had finally been flourishing after receiving one of Sydney’s first 4 am licences (outside the casino) since the heady days of the Olympics. We had been looking forward to by far our most successful and stable year ever. Boy were we wrong,” mused owner David Abram.

Abram continued to elaborate on the decision to close, outlining that Chippendale development plans played a role in their decision not to renew their 10-year lease.

“Although we could not foresee an international pandemic, it had already become clear to us that we were not part of the long term plans for our building. The 100-year-old warehouse we have inhabited, as is the way for many grassroots cultural spaces, will eventually become a memory to the high rise construction that is likely to envelop Chippendale in the next 10 years.

“But if it is to only become a memory, then at least it is of the deep, visceral and transcendent, as opposed to stale and flavourless. Of good times, expression, freedom, connection, music, performance, art and most importantly dancing!

“It is easy to forget in this most restrictive of times that dancing is the most human of behaviours. An opportunity to be completely free, if just for a moment. To connect with each other regardless of background, gender, or politics. If Freda’s is to be remembered as just one thing, it will be as a room for dancing.”

Freda’s opened up shop in 2011. Over its nine-year tenure, it’s become a touchstone for Sydney’s live music and art scene. Back in 2017, the alleyway venue opened up an exhibition space. They’re not going out without a bang. To say goodbye, the bar will host three-weeks of celebrating with the Festival of Freda’s. They’ve enlisted the help of musical friends, Gauci, Rimbobo, Heavenly, Vibe Positive, Pelvis and Freda’s House Band.

“As immensely proud we are to have showcased so much incredible music and talent, a stage is nothing without an audience. And what a beautiful audience you have been. We have been so lucky that this dark room down a back alley in sleepy Chippendale drew such an alive, engaged and diverse audience. No agro, no fighting, no ego, just love,” Abram added.

“While we are saying goodbye to a beloved space, this isn’t goodbye forever. When one door closes, another one opens. We will see you again soon.”

You can read the full statement below.