Scrambling for last-minute long weekend plans? We got you. Beloved Marrickville pub Vic on the Park is hosting three days and nights chock-a-block with live music.

Jameson and Vic On The Park have collaborated with a 3-day mega-festival celebrating all things community spirit. Indulge in a weekend soundtracked by the best and brightest names in Australian music, with performances from the likes of Kwame, Hatchie, CLYPSO, The Murlocs and more.

The Jameson House of Rounds kicks off tonight, with performances from Western Sydney rap troubadour Kwame. He’ll be joined with songwriter and producer extraordinaire CLYSPO, whilst DJ Latifa Tee has been tasked with curating the vibes, leaning on a set of R&B and UK Garage classics.

Saturday, June 12th will see Melbourne’s garage-rock ratbags The Murlocs tear through a ripper set, in celebration of their forthcoming album out late June. If you’re in the mood for love, Brisbane’s Hatchie will deliver her dreamy, swoony, shoegaze pop. Also set to perform are Sydney’s own alt-country heroes Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, and punk crew Flight to Dubai.

In between drinks, the afternoon will be soundtracked by a bunch of bona fide legends on the decks, with Dj sets from Sweetie to Sunscreen DJs, Third Eye Stimuli DJs, to Queen Bee DJs and Joseph Liddy DJs.

Monday is a dedicated rest day, which means you’re legally required to send it on Sunday. The Jameson House of Rounds will close their three-day spectacle with Shantan Wantan Ichiban presenting “Pineapple Republic,” a Sunday Session soundtracked by the sweet sounds of Afro, Latin & Rap.

There’s a bunch of themed drinks on offer, with the truly heinous ‘Pickle-Back’ shot (Jameson and pickle juice, garnished with dill and a mini pickle), a delicious Whiskey Apple Slushy and $25 jugs of Dry + Lime.

Jameson House Of Rounds, Vic On The Park

Friday, June 11 – Sunday, June 13

More Info Here

Register Here

Friday, June 11

Kwame, Clypso, Latifa Tee

Saturday, June 12

The Murlocs, Hatchie, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Flight To Dubai, Sweetie, Sunscreen Djs, Third Eye Stimuli Djs, Queenbee Djs, Joseph Liddy Djs

Sunday, June 13

Shantan Wantan Ichiban Presents “Pineapple Republic” Takeover