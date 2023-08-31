Fridayz Live has unveiled a packed lineup of R&B and hip hop stars.

Fridayz Live heads to Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland for one night only in each city this November (see full dates below).

10 of the biggest names in old school and contemporary R&B and hip hop have been recruited for the festival, combining rich nostalgia with all the current hits from the 90s until now.

The Voice Australia coach Jason Derulo, smooth R&B all-stars Boyz II Men, Destiny’s Child icon Kelly Rowland lead this year’s lineup. Noughties throwback JoJo will also be there, as will Floridian rapper Flo Rida.

Abbie Chatfield and Fatman Scoop, meanwhile, should make for quite the host pairing. It will be Scoop’s sixth consecutive visit to Fridayz Live.

You can check out the full Fridayz Live 2023 lineup below.

Tickets to Fridayz Live go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 12th. The Telstra and Spark pre-sales begin on Tuesday, September 5th. The Frontier Members pre-sale commences on Thursday, September 7th.

Fridayz Live 2023

Telstra & Spark pre-sales begins Tuesday, September 5th

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Thursday, September 7th

General sale begins Monday, September 12th

Friday 10 November

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

Saturday 11 November

HBF Park | Perth

All Ages

Sunday 12 November

AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

Thursday 16 November

Spark Arena | Auckland

All Ages

Friday 17 November

Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane, QLD

18+

Saturday 18 November

GIANTS Stadium | Sydney, NSW

18+

Lineup

Jason Derulo

Boyz II Men

Flo Rida

Kelly Rowland

JoJo

112

Baby Bash

Travis McCoy

Havana Brown

50 Years of Hip Hop Countdown: DJ Kay Gee & Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature

Resident DJ Yo! Mafia

Hosted by Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop