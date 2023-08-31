Fridayz Live has unveiled a packed lineup of R&B and hip hop stars.
Fridayz Live heads to Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland for one night only in each city this November (see full dates below).
10 of the biggest names in old school and contemporary R&B and hip hop have been recruited for the festival, combining rich nostalgia with all the current hits from the 90s until now.
The Voice Australia coach Jason Derulo, smooth R&B all-stars Boyz II Men, Destiny’s Child icon Kelly Rowland lead this year’s lineup. Noughties throwback JoJo will also be there, as will Floridian rapper Flo Rida.
Abbie Chatfield and Fatman Scoop, meanwhile, should make for quite the host pairing. It will be Scoop’s sixth consecutive visit to Fridayz Live.
You can check out the full Fridayz Live 2023 lineup below.
Tickets to Fridayz Live go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 12th. The Telstra and Spark pre-sales begin on Tuesday, September 5th. The Frontier Members pre-sale commences on Thursday, September 7th.
Fridayz Live 2023
Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents, Hit Network (AU), ZM & Flava (NZ) and powered by Macca’s.
Telstra & Spark pre-sales begins Tuesday, September 5th
Frontier Members pre-sale begins Thursday, September 7th
General sale begins Monday, September 12th
Friday 10 November
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 11 November
HBF Park | Perth
All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 12 November
AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA
All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 16 November
Spark Arena | Auckland
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
Friday 17 November
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 18 November
GIANTS Stadium | Sydney, NSW
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Lineup
Jason Derulo
Boyz II Men
Flo Rida
Kelly Rowland
JoJo
112
Baby Bash
Travis McCoy
Havana Brown
50 Years of Hip Hop Countdown: DJ Kay Gee & Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature
Resident DJ Yo! Mafia
Hosted by Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop