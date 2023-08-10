Jessica Mauboy has announced her fifth studio album, Yours Forever.

The pop star has confirmed that the 14-track collection will be released in February of next year.

According to Mauboy, the album will present the artist’s journey in search of self-discovery and empowerment. “Yours Forever is me at my truest self, comfortable in my skin, not comparing myself or trying to be someone or something that anyone expects me to be.” she says,

“When you strip it all back, musically it’s beautiful melodies, storytelling lyrics, rhythms that connect with the soul, and it has a depth that I’ve never gone to or shared before.”

Mauboy was unafraid to open herself up on Yours Forever. “At the heart of the record, I wanted to share my experience of unpacking challenging times that we all come up against in life. For me, it was feelings of not being worthy, and coming to a place of knowing, a confirmation that I am enough,” she adds.

Yours Forever follows Mauboy’s 2019 album Hilda, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

To celebrate her album announcement, Mauboy has dropped “Give You Love”, a collaboration with fellow pop star and The Voice Australia coach Jason Derulo. The single, created with the help of rising singer-songwriter WILSN, came together during filming for the upcoming season of The Voice Australia.

“Jason is such an incredible singer and he’s got such a deep soul and spirit. He grew up singing in church and was classically trained, so I had no doubt he would sound amazing on this special song,” Mauboy says. “It’s an honour to collaborate with Jason, we love each other’s work and respect each other as artists.”

Derulo was just as happy to duet with his co-coach. “It was a pleasure working side-by-side with Jess as a coach on The Voice and I feel incredibly blessed that Jess thought of me for this song.” he reveals. “I had such a blast putting my spin on it and laying down the vocals when I was in Sydney. I hope everyone can feel the warmth and spirit in “Give You Love”.”

Next year, Mauboy will tour Australia in support of her new album, performing 22 dates across regional and metro cities. She’ll also head to New Zealand for a one-off show in Auckland at the end of the run. More information about the tour can be found here.

Jessica Mauboy’s “Give You Love” (ft. Jason Derulo) is out now. Yours Forever is out February 9th, 2024, via Warner Music Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).