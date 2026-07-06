Fridayz Live will not be going ahead this year, but organisers have promised a 2027 return.

The news was shared on social media on Sunday evening.

“Some things are worth waiting for,” the statement reads.

“In recent years, we’ve stepped away from an annual schedule. After our 2025 series raised the bar, the goal was to return only when we could match that experience – and that is going to be in 2027.

“We can’t wait to show you what we’re working on when the time is right. Fridayz is built on creating an unforgettable experience rather than a predictable one.

“We’ll see you soon. Stay close.”

The statement came after organisers hinted at a 2026 return following the huge success of Fridayz Live 2025, which saw live performances from the likes of Mariah Carey and Pitbull.

“Fridayz Live kicked off in Brisbane on Friday night with blistering sets from Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa and more… A lot of “remember when?”s were overheard, and maybe a lot more will be generated from tonight,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a four-star review.

Our review had particular praise for the bald wonder: “In a festival landscape where extravagance often outweighs execution, Pitbull reminded Brisbane what a consummate showman looks like — equal parts Casanova and motivational speaker. He even spoke of SLAM, the school he founded in Miami for underprivileged youth, before bowing out with gratitude.”

Mariah, too, put in a grand performance. “Not every moment was perfect: her mic occasionally dipped, and she allowed her rapper to carry part of ‘Fantasy’. But when Carey found her stride, the arena stood still. Her humour, too, was on display — especially when she theatrically recoiled after tasting Vegemite on stage. “No,” she deadpanned, to riotous laughter.”

Tone Deaf has contacted Fridayz Live promoters, Mushroom Group, for comment.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ