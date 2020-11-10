To mark the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, The Winter Of Mixed Drinks, Frightened Rabbit have announced a vinyl reissue.

The reissue will consist of a 12-inch and 7-inch, with the former containing the original album. The latter will contain live versions of two of the album’s songs: ‘The Wrestle’ — taken from a 2010 Cleveland concert — and ‘Things’ from a 2016 performance in London.

The band announced the reissue through a short statement on Twitter, saying: “ The Winter of Mixed Drinks, now 10 years old, is a cocktail of emotions for us. Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters. “

Explaining why they chose to feature live versions of ‘The Wrestle’ and ‘Things’ on the 7-inch, they said: “‘The Wrestle,’ recorded at the Grog Shop, Cleveland in May 2010, is from a time when we were still finding our feet with the songs and learning how they were going to play out live.”

“On the other side is ‘Things’, recorded at the Roundhouse, London 2016. We chose this to reflect the time we are all in now and the importance of people over stuff. Scott’s words always burrowed deep within people and this was the song he was probably most proud of writing and loved to play live,” they said, referring to the band’s late frontman Scott Hutchison.

In May 2018, Hutchison was reported missing by Scottish police and members of the band. Shortly after, police discovered a body at Port Edgar in South Queensferry, which they later confirmed to be his. The band issued a statement shortly after, and have since then maintained the stance that they “don’t exist” after Hutchison’s death.

