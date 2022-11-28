A new Australian album called Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance, which features over 50 frog calls from various types of Australian frogs, is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift on the ARIA charts this year.

While it may sound dubious Songs of Dissaperance’s last drop, which featured endangered bird sounds, hit number three last December – taking over Taylor Swift and even holiday favorites by Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey.

The new album features recordings of frogs that are actually captured by users of an app called FrogID which lets them record frog sounds.

Proceeds from the album’s sales will go towards the Australian Museum’s national FrogID project, helping it continue to make giant leaps in frog research and conservation through public recordings.

“Frogs are one of the most threatened groups of animals on the planet – in Australia, at least four species have already been lost to extinction and many more are under threat. FrogID Week gives a snapshot of frogs calling across Australia, helping us understand where they are and how they are doing,” says Dr Jodi Rowley, Lead Scientist for FrogID and Curator of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Biology at the Australian Museum and UNSW Sydney.

She added, “Every species of frog makes a unique call. By recording frog calls with the free FrogID app during FrogID Week, anyone with a smartphone can help us understand how frog populations are changing over time, and how we can better protect them and our environment.”

Songs of Disappearance: Australian Frog Calls is available as a digital download or physical CD, which features a 16-page booklet full of wonderful photography and liner notes.

To do your bit and help the Australian wildlife, you can pre-order your copy of Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance here. The album will be released on December 2nd, 2022.

