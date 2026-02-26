British outfit From The Jam will head to Australia and New Zealand this year in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

The band – formed by The Jam drummer Nick Buckler – will head our way in July, with shows locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Originally launched in 2006 as The Gift alongside fellow The Jam member and bassist Bruce Foxton, Russell Hastings and David Moore, From The Jam continues the legacy of the legendary UK punk band, who exploded onto the scene in 1977 and embarked on a stories musical career that includes 18 UK Top 40 singles, including four number one hits. The Jam went on to become one of the biggest selling bands in British history.

Foxton retired last year, however, due to ill health.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale from 11am local time on Tuesday, March 3rd, before general public tickets can be purchased from 11am local time on Wednesday, March 4th.

FROM THE JAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Wednesday, July 1st

The Astor, Perth

Thursday, July 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, July 4th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday, July 5th

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, July 7th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, July 10th

Powerstation, Auckland