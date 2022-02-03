Over 30 new artists have been added to the Great Southern Nights program, running across New South Wales next month.

Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Illy, Kate Ceberano, Marcia Hines, Montaigne, Sheppard and The Jungle Giants are among the headliners added to the already stacked lineup, including Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk and The Veronicas.

The three-week program will kick off on Friday, 18th March and run until Sunday, 10th April at venues across the state – almost half of them in regional areas.

Catch Peking Duk or Middle Kids in Byron Bay; Ball Park Music in Bathurst; Amy Shark or Archie Roach in Wagga Wagga.

Albury will be hosting Thirsty Merc, The Jungle Giants, San Cisco, JK-47, Northlane and Illy, while Hooligan Hefs will headline a show in Dubbo.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said the program – which was postponed from its anticipated November schedule due to COVID-19 – will reignite the NSW live music scene after unprecedented challenges.

“Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best – putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again,” she said.

“Great Southern Nights was such a huge success in 2020 and is exactly what our industry needs right now, so we’re excited to see Australia’s best talent wanting to be involved in 2022.”

Peking Duk are one of the acts keen to get the show back on the road.

“Eighteen months of lockdowns, lockouts and restrictions meant live touring was basically decimated,” they said.

“It meant so many musicians and their amazing support crew were out of work for the duration. Great Southern Nights lets us get back to touring and to put on shows in regional areas of NSW we haven’t been able to get to in years.”

The duo will perform at the Byron Beach Hotel on Thursday, 31st March.

“Byron Bay was the first leg of our Biggest Tour Ever back in 2019 so to return to Byron to do it all again will be amazing, especially at an iconic venue like the Beach Hotel,” they said.

“We can’t wait to bring our new live show for all our fans and truly soak up the atmosphere of a live show! What a place. What a time.”

The full Great Southern Nights lineup and ticketing information can be found here.