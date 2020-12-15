Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

A few of the finest names in Australia’s alternative music are set to bring the heavy to Brisbane’s Eaton’s Hill next June for Full Tilt festival.

Leading the charge are metalcore stalwarts Northlane, who have won over the hearts of heavy music lovers since they started cutting their teeth on PCYC stages so many moons ago.

They’ll be joined by a bunch more of the most beloved acts in the scene like Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly, Make Them Suffer, Frenzal Rhomb, Thornhill, Press Club, Alpha Wolf, Yours Truly, The Bennies and Reliqa.

It’s been a while since we’ve dusted off the mosh shorts, so start stretching out those limbs and prepare to throw hands to the earth-shattering of ‘Quantum Flux’ breakdown. This is sure to be one helluva celebration of the return of live music.

There’s also gonna be a smorgasbord of hectic food on offer, catering to all your vegetarian, vegan and carnivorous needs. As well as DJ’s set to spin a bunch of classics that’ll take you back to your salad days, blacking out on purple drank at wasted years.

Tickets to Full Tilt go on sale Friday, December 18th at 9am. However, you can score presale tickets at Destroy All Lines from Thursday, December 17th at 9AM.

It’s all going down on Saturday, June 12th at Eaton’s Hill Outdoors. You can find all the necessary information below.

Full Tilt 2021

Eaton’s Hill Outdoors

Saturday, June 12th

Tickets on sale Friday, December 18th, 9am

Head to destroyalllines.com for more information.

Northlane

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

Thy Art Is Murder

Luca Brasi

Slowly Slowly

Make Them Suffer

Frenzal Rhomb

Thornhill

Press Club

Alpha Wolf

Yours Truly

The Bennies

Reliqa