Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ tickets are now available for pre-sale purchase. Watch the trailer here.

The first full trailer for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ upcoming movie This Much I Know To Be True is now available to watch. Presale tickets for the movie are available today, March 23rd, here.

The full trailer, which was released today, contains a voiceover from Nick Cave who says, “We all live our lives dangerously, in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity,” as music from Ghosteen plays in the background.

The film’s first clip was released last month, February 3rd,

The film will be directed by Andrew Dominik and serves as a complementary piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling. The new film premiered earlier this month at the Berlin Film Festival.

This Much I Know To Be True serves as more of an art-house piece and will explore the creative relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. The movie will feature songs and themes from the pair’s last two studio albums, Ghosteen (2019, from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and Carnage (2021, from Cave and Ellis).

This film features the first-ever performance of either album, which was filmed ahead of their UK tour in Spring 2021. Marianne Fathfull, who has many years of collaboration with Cave and is considered a close friend, will also be making an appearance in the movie.

Promoting their newest album Carnage, Cave and Ellis are currently on a North American tour with Carnage front and center. This tour marks the first US tour for the duo.

See the remaining dates below.

MARCH

24 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

25 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

27 – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

28 – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

31 – Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall

APRIL

2 – Montreal, Quebec, Place des Arts

3 – Montreal, Quebec, Place des Arts