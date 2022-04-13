Future has just announced his next album’s release date on Instagram and it might be coming sooner than you think.

Future has just announced his album release date on Instagram. In his caption, he said the album will be coming on April 29th, only 16 days from today. While Future’s next album may only be a little over two weeks away, he still has yet to announce the album’s title.

In his Instagram caption, he announced the title as TBA. Unless he was literally saying that the album’s title is TBA, then we will have to wait a little while longer to find out.

The image provided with the post is of Future standing on a sidewalk on what looks like a rather brisk night. The Atlanta artist is wearing a full-body winter wear onesie with a fur lining beneath the thick insular outer material. Standing in the snow like that, he looks like he’s ready to go snowmobiling.

Future also has thick winter gloves on and appears to have just finished dragging a roach.

Not long ago, at the end of 2021, Future hit one of the biggest milestones of his career, reaching 10 million followers on Soundcloud, the most of any artist on the platform. Although he’s actually been the most followed artist on SoundCloud since at least this June, as reported by RouteNote. Back then he reportedly had 9.92 million followers, meaning he’s gained a further 80,000 followers in under half a year.

Future shared the news on his Instagram Story, simply stating “thank u’ alongside a heart emoji. He actually only has three posts on his fledgling Instagram account, despite boasting over 18 million followers on the platform.

Following immediately in Future’s wake is Big Sean with an impressive 9.5 million followers. The pair are then surprisingly followed by Thanos Petrelis, a very popular Greek singer.

Other artists with massive SoundCloud followings at least over the eight million mark include Young Money (8.48 million), Pusha T (8.20 million), B.o.B (8.05 million), and Lana Del Rey (8.01 million).