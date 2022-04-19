Interviewer: What’s the first thing you would do when you look in your bank account and it has a billion dollars in it?

Future: Smile.

This is Future and I’m about to answer some GQ celebrity questions.

Jack Harlow: Future, what up man?

My question to you is, what are moments of self-doubt like for you and how often do you experience them?

Future: Self-doubt, I don’t know shit, damn near everyday of like just making sure you’re achieving everything you want to do and just staying on top of everything and not knowing and is like, but making sure you just get the most out of everything around you, everyone around you it’s like, so it might not be the self-doubt, it might be someone else doubting me or someone around me might not feel like they’re a hundred percent sure of what I’m doing.

That’s the thing that I have to do every day. I feel like I have to constantly no matter how much success you have, you gotta continue to prove yourself every day.

DJ Khaled: Future, bless up it’s your brother Khaled.

You know the saying said your name is the great future.

What’s the future looking like?

Tell me, tell us all.

Talk to me, man.

How we looking out there?

What’s the future saying from Future?

Love you brother.

Future: How the future’s looking? Billions.

It’s looking office buildings, real estate companies, publishing companies, just success all around, whatever I put my mind to.

Whatever that is like in the future, whatever I’m putting my mind to, wanting to be successful and reach as high as potential.

Julia Fox: Hi Future.

Do you want more kids?

Future: Yes. By my wife.

If I ever get married, you know what I’m saying?

I wanna have kids by my wife.

Of course it could be like three.

Because I never had more than one kid by a girl.

So like if I had two by and it’s like more than I had.

So I feel like it was more special.

Trae Young: Future, what’s up bro?

Got a question for you.

If you could pick one artist past or present, female or male to do a joint album with, who would it be?

Future: Oh.

Whitney Houston.

I just say Whitney Houston because the first thing popped in my head.

One of my favorite songs is I will always love you.

That’s my favorite song,

I just like, I love the song.

Love the voice.

It don’t have to be 10 songs.

It could be six songs.

I don’t know.

But Whitney Houston.

How does it feel?

Killer Mike: This is for Future.

How does it feel proving yourself right, and every doubting motherfucker wrong?

Best of luck on all your endeavors, brother.

Very proud. Peace.

Future: I feel good.

You know what I’m saying?

To prove, I guess myself right and to prove anyone wrong.

It’s a great feeling.

Interviewer: Do you ever read negative comments on the internet?

Do you read any comments on the internet?

Future: No

Interviewer: Not at all?

Future: No.

Interviewer: You know you’re popular on internet?

Future: I guess so.

It’s cool to be, you know what I’m saying?

I guess it’s something cool to be.

That’s why you don’t have to read it.

Rhuigi Villaseñor: Yeah. It’s Rhuigi.

We’re in beautiful Switzerland and my brother Pluto.

I wanted to ask you if you were stuck in an island

what are three things you can’t live without?

And you can’t say Rhuigi.

Future: Can’t live without water,

on the island I want to smoke some weed

and we gotta have a girl with me.

Druski: So I know you’re taking all these other questions

and like whatever, right?

I just got a question for you, man.

I just wanna pick a bone with you.

I’m gonna be straight up about it.

Are you [beep] with my [beep] man?

I feel like you’re talking to my girl.

She keep texting somebody

and keep popping up as like the Pluto emoji.

And she’s an anatomy major in school.

So I haven’t like really said too much to her about it

but I’m a man at first.

You know what I’m saying?

I’m a man at first.

So I’m gonna be a man about, about the situation.

And I’m gonna go ahead and address it.

Are you fucking with her bro?

And I mean, it is what it is.

I charge it to the game, man.

Future: We need a picture of her.

Interviewer: To know for sure.

Future: Yeah, because I might don’t even know her name.

So I gotta see the face.

You know how it is with women?

You never know

Interviewer: You do never know.

Future: You never know.

That’s the beauty of it.

But the thing is she is still his so…

Interviewer: Is there anything that you feel you can’t do?

Future: I can’t erase the past.

That’s something I can’t do.

That’s it, GQ peace man love.