When Future finally dropped his 2014 album Monster on streaming services last year, fans were excited to finally have easy access to what is considered some of his best work. Now, it appears the rapper is working on a sequel to the album.

Future took to Instagram to share a photo of Southside, Metro, Boomin and DJ Esco in the studio. While he did not drop any explicit hints, his caption is enough in saying ‘Monster 2?’. Cannot be a coincidence that Metro and Southside were involved in Monster as well.

With its predecessor often counted among Future’s representative works, fans are naturally excited for see this. Last year, Monster was made available on streaming services to mark it’s fifth anniversary.

Along with the news, Future also shared a short note at the time: “I’ve always spoke through my music and the people championed my trials and tribulations whole heartedly with no regards . . . Five years later this classic is available on all platforms. Thanks for the love.”

Future’s been picking up speed all throughout this year. In May, the rapper dropped his album High Off Life, which featured Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Travis Scott and other names.

Lil Uzi Vert and Future teamed up again earlier in November for a collaborative album titled Pluto x Baby Pluto, featuring DJ Esco as Executive Producer.

Check out ‘Real Baby Pluto’ by Future and Lil Uzi Vert: