Future’s upcoming album, I Never Liked You has just had its full tracklist and feature lineup revealed by the artist on his Instagram.

Atlanta-based artist Future has just announced a large amount of new information on his upcoming album I Never Liked You. In a post on his Instagram, Future announced both the full tracklisting and all of the features for his album that is set to release in two days, on April 29th, 2022.

Full tracklist

FUTURE

I NEVER LIKED YOU

1.712PM

2. I’M DAT N****

3. KEEP IT BURNIN FT. KANYE WEST

4. FOR A NUT FT. GUNNA & YOUNG THUG

5. PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ

6. GOLD STACKS

7. WAIT FOR U FT. DRAKE & TEMS

8. LOVE YOU BETTER

9. MASSAGING ME

10.CHICKENS FT. EST GEE

11. WE JUS WANNA GET HIGH

12. VOODOO FT. KODAK BLACK

13. HOLY GHOST

14. THE WAY THINGS GOING

15. I’M ON ONE FT. DRAKE

16. BACK TO THE BASICS

All of Future’s features

Kanye West

Drake

Young Thug

Gunna

Kodak Black

EST Gee

Tems

In an interview with GQ, Future talked more about his upcoming album and what it means to him, including how he sees himself opening up in this album more than ever before.

“I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Future also feels like there is pressure on him to continue proving himself no matter what he’s previously accomplished.

“I grew in the business and I made adjustments and I continued to build, continued to overcome any doubt. If there was doubt, there’s no more doubt. I’m here to stay. I already proved that. Had a hundred hits in one year, they still like, ‘Hey, what are you going to do next?’ I had to prove again that I can do it again. Came back and dropped one album [2017’s Future] and dropped another album the following week proving that I can have two number one albums in two weeks. I had to prove so many times throughout my career that I was here to stay.”