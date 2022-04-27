Future’s upcoming album, I Never Liked You has just had its full tracklist and feature lineup revealed by the artist on his Instagram.
Atlanta-based artist Future has just announced a large amount of new information on his upcoming album I Never Liked You. In a post on his Instagram, Future announced both the full tracklisting and all of the features for his album that is set to release in two days, on April 29th, 2022.
Full tracklist
FUTURE
I NEVER LIKED YOU
1.712PM
2. I’M DAT N****
3. KEEP IT BURNIN FT. KANYE WEST
4. FOR A NUT FT. GUNNA & YOUNG THUG
5. PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ
6. GOLD STACKS
7. WAIT FOR U FT. DRAKE & TEMS
8. LOVE YOU BETTER
9. MASSAGING ME
10.CHICKENS FT. EST GEE
11. WE JUS WANNA GET HIGH
12. VOODOO FT. KODAK BLACK
13. HOLY GHOST
14. THE WAY THINGS GOING
15. I’M ON ONE FT. DRAKE
16. BACK TO THE BASICS
All of Future’s features
Kanye West
Drake
Young Thug
Gunna
Kodak Black
EST Gee
Tems
In an interview with GQ, Future talked more about his upcoming album and what it means to him, including how he sees himself opening up in this album more than ever before.
“I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”
Future also feels like there is pressure on him to continue proving himself no matter what he’s previously accomplished.
“I grew in the business and I made adjustments and I continued to build, continued to overcome any doubt. If there was doubt, there’s no more doubt. I’m here to stay. I already proved that. Had a hundred hits in one year, they still like, ‘Hey, what are you going to do next?’ I had to prove again that I can do it again. Came back and dropped one album [2017’s Future] and dropped another album the following week proving that I can have two number one albums in two weeks. I had to prove so many times throughout my career that I was here to stay.”