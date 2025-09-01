Fuzzy has teamed up with European entertainment brand elrow for its highly anticipated Bondi Beach New Year’s Eve festival.

Born in Barcelona and Ibiza, and now a global nightlife powerhouse, elrow is renowned for transforming electronic music events into surreal, larger-than-life carnivals. Think high-energy DJ sets paired with wild stage designs, roaming performers, and themed theatrics where the crowd isn’t just watching the show, they’re in it.

Flagship events have lit up London, New York, and Amsterdam, and now, Sydney’s set to join that legacy.

Announced in May, Fuzzy, the team behind Australian festivals and parties including Harbourlife, Field Day, and Listen Out, secured the license to host the festival on Australia’s most iconic shoreline.

Now titled elrow Bondi Beach XXL, the 18+ festival will host two stages: the Rowmunda, a towering pirate ship locked in battle with a giant sea monster, and the Pink Cathedral, a brightly coloured inflatable church tent.

Most details are still under wraps, Fuzzy has said the festival will have the local community at its core, with plans to feature local performers, partner with surrounding businesses, and support local charities.

An adjacent family-friendly celebration will also take place for locals, with Bondi Beach as its backdrop, featuring food trucks, roaming entertainment, and a 9pm firework display. This event will be free, but locals will need to register to secure their spots.

“Bringing elrow to Bondi for New Year’s Eve is massive,” said Fuzzy’s Managing Director Adelle Robinson.

“It’s not just a party – it’s theatre, carnival and dance music colliding. Every corner is a surprise, from giant inflatables to performers interacting with the crowds, to the wild themed stages. A perfect way to cap off 2025.”

“I have such fond memories of my time as a young backpacker in Bondi,” said elrow Founder and Chief Global Brand, Juan Arnau Jr.

“It’s always been a special place for me, and I know why the world loves it so much. To now be able to bring elrow here for New Year’s Eve is something I’m incredibly proud of, and I can’t wait to share this night with Sydney.”

Elrow Bondi Beach XXL marks a return of a New Year’s Eve celebration on the shore, in the same spot Fuzzy had events over a decade ago. Bondi Beach last played host to famous music festival, Shore Thing Festival, before its cancellation in 2014.

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld, and The Presets.

Pre-sale registrations for elrow Bondi Beach XXL are open now. With limited capacity and global demand, they anticipate tickets will move quickly.