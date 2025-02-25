The disastrous Fyre Festival just might have a sequel.

Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster behind the infamous fest which set a new low for event organising and spawned multiple must-watch documentaries, has launched Fyre Festival 2.

A social post spruiks the show as a three-day escape from May 30, 2025 on Isla Mujeres in Mexico.

And, in an attempt to add legitimacy to this second attempt, the statement points out Fyre 2 is produced by Lostnights, and partnering with Soldout.com and FriendlySky on ticket and hospitality packages.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” McFarland is quoted as saying. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history. Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”

If McFarland does get a second chance, it will be nothing short of a miracle. A comeback that would make George Foreman proud.

The 2017 debut was so epic a fail, the tale of jaw-dropping ineptitude was retold by the Netflix documentary, The Greatest Party That Never Happened, and the Hulu docuseries Fyre Fraud.

It’s a true story of two guys, McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, ideas men with a vision to deliver a festival in paradise, the Bahamas.

The concept never reached the delivery stage, as the men burned through money (Kendall Jenner was reportedly paid US$250,000 for a single Instagram post pushing the event) and time.

When the punters flew in for the big day, a fiasco awaited. Social media lit up. McFarland went down, completing four years of a six-year sentence.

From a distance, Fyre 2 looks legit. The event has a real website, peppered with images of pretty girls and fancy boats. You’ll need deep pockets and a carefree attitude if you want in. Prices range for tickets and packages range from US$1,400 to US$1.1 million.

Though the event is just months out, the lineup is yet to be announced.

McFarland has been talking-up Fyre Festival 2 for more than a year. “Paying everybody back is the most important thing for me,” he told The Music Network in 2024. “I think I violated the trust of people who supported me for four or five years.”

At the time, the American capitalist said the date would be in the early northern winter of 2025, in a Caribbean location, and a lineup. Fyre 2 is about “an experience with music being the backdrop,” he insisted.