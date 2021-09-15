Rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday, September 13th, after allegedly assaulting two men outside a hotel in New York.

G-Eazy, 32, was charged with assault after he allegedly “punched” both men in the face at around 1 am outside The Standard, High Line Hotel in Manhattan, Billboard report. The 29-year-old and 31-year-old men involved were not hospitalized following the altercation.

Two days after the alleged incident, G-Eazy appeared at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. He was arrested the following day on misdemeanor charges. Law enforcement confirmed that he had been released an received a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

G-Eazy was previously arrested at a Swedish nightclub in May 2018 on charges of assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest. He plead guilty to all three charges and was handed a probationary sentence and a $10,000 fine. He also made a payment to a nightclub bouncer, the victim of the assault.

Last month, G-Eazy announced his long-awaited second album, These Things Happen Too.

The record follows the Bay Area rapper’s breakthrough 2014 album, These Things Happen, and will arrive on September 24th.

‘These Things Happen Too’ will “showcase G’s multi-faceted artistry with a diverse, yet eclectic body of work,” a press release said of the album. “‘These Things Happen Too’ highlights G’s growth since his debut LP, while also paying homage to its now classic and fan-favourite tracks.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The record is set to feature a collaboration with Demi Lovato, you can listen to lead single ‘The Announcement’ below.