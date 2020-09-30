26 years ago, on 29/9 (September 29th) at 9.29am Halsey was born, and to celebrate she has released the official ‘929’ music video.

‘929’ features on her third studio album, Manic, that was released earlier this year. The touching and deeply personal video begins with her telling fans that, yes she really was born at 9.29am on 9/29 (when written in the USA date structure). The intro is then followed by a sequence of short clips and photographs from Halsey as a child all the way up to adulthood.

The video uses the walls of childhood bedroom to project the clips along with vintage television sets. We go on a journey with Halsey throughout the clip, from her playing dress ups, celebrating at birthday parties, all the way up to sold out concerts and creating her music.

There are notable references for fans throughout the song as well, with the Eastside line bringing it back to her 2018 collab with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and subtle hints to her relationship with G-Eazy, who has an EP titled B-Sides.

Halsey wrote to social media, with a snippet of the video, “honoring the tradition of presents for you on my birthday. here’s a special music video for “929” you guys have made me who I am today.”

In keeping with tradition of giving gifts to her fans on her birthday, Halsey also released an expanded version of Manic, on Tuesday, September 29th. Back in February Halsey’s, Manic was the first of 2020 to be certified platinum by the RIAA .

The expanded edition includes 11 additional songs, with 6 stripped, acoustic tracks, her ‘Be Kind’ collab with Marshmello, and two ‘Without Me’ remixes, one with Juice WRLD and one by Illenium.

The icing on top of the birthday cake though is the two excusive tracks, ‘wipe your tears’ and ‘I’m Not Mad’. There’s no denying that Halsey knows how to give gifts!

Check out the ‘929’ Official music video from Halsey: