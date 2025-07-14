G Flip will head out on a national tour in early 2026 to support their third studio album, Dream Ride.

The tour will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth across February and March. Joining G Flip on all dates are Canadian band The Beaches and local artist Ayesha Madon.

“I am so excited to be coming home to play some shows with my mates The Beaches and Ayesha Madon,” G Flip said in a statement. “The ‘Dream Ride’ Tour is going to be a bloody good time, can’t wait to see you there!”

The tour announcement comes ahead of Dream Ride’s global release on September 5th via AWAL Recordings. Described as G Flip’s most personal and expansive album yet, it combines confessional songwriting with ’80s pop textures, big drums, and even bigger hooks. The record includes recent singles “Disco Cowgirl”, “Big Ol’ Hammer”, and the newly released “In Another Life“.

Leaning into their love of maximalism and Springsteen-inspired anthems, G Flip has described stepping into a new era with this record, one they’re calling their “Butch Springsteen” moment. Co-produced with long-time collaborator Aidan Hogg, the album was written largely in LA and explores themes of love, identity, and finding your place in the world.

The ‘Dream Ride’ tour kicks off on Friday, February 27th at Brisbane’s Riverstage, before rolling through Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (March 3rd), Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena (March 7th), Adelaide Entertainment Centre (March 12th), and wrapping up at Fremantle Arts Centre on March 14

Tickets for the ‘Dream Ride’ Tour go on sale Monday, July 21st at 1pm local time via Frontier Touring, with a Frontier Members pre-sale starting Thursday, July 17th at 12pm.

This will be G Flip’s first headline tour on home soil since the chart-topping, ARIA-winning success of 2023’s DRUMMER. According to press notes, Dream Ride marks the start of a new era — “where no drumbeat is too big and neon signs flash and glow over a raucous Sunset Boulevard.”

G Flip ‘Dream Ride’ tour 2026

Frontier Member pre-sale runs 24 hours from Thursday, July 17th (12pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip

General tickets on sale Monday, July 21st (1pm local time)

Friday, February 27th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Lic. All Ages tickekmaster.com.au

Tuesday, March 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 12th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 14th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth WA

18+ oztix.com.au