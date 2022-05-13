It’s May 13th: otherwise known as the day that G Flip finally drops their new music video in Australia for ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ feat. Selling Sunset star (and IRL girlfriend) Chrishell Stause.

The release of the music video has been hotly anticipated in recent weeks, especially since the pair debuted their new relationship. And, if fans’ reactions are anything to go by, the smokin’ hot video has seriously delivered.

The new clip was released at midnight last night and shows Chrishell and G-Flip getting hot and heavy in a convenience store. Somewhat unsurprisingly, it was the steamy makeup sessions that are scattered throughout the vid that really set social media users off.

“How do I watch this without getting jealous?” asked one user on Instagram. Another added, “And suddenly I’m somehow gayer than I was before I watched this video.”

Watch ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ by G Flip (starring Chrishell Stauss)

Chrishell has previously revealed that the music clip was the catalyst that caused the couple’s romance to bloom. G Flip contacted the reality personality to star in the video.

“It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me,” the Aussie musician said in a statement about the video.

While there was plenty of speculation about G Flip and Chrishell’s relationship, the reality star officially confirmed that they were dating last week in the reunion episode of Selling Sunset.

Check out some of the best reactions to the music video for ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ by G Flip (starring Chrishell Stauss)

how do we live in a post gflip X chrishell video world — ococ (@coco_oco_coco) May 12, 2022

When I tell you I just @Chrishell7 @gflipmusic LAWD have mercy. I’m here for it. I’m literally speechless. — LANAYA (@lanaya_nay) May 12, 2022

This is taking hot to a different level!#VideooftheYear — ⒿⒶⓎ (@DJay_Rocks) May 12, 2022

Well daaaaam! Get it gurl! Let me hear one peep outta christine’s ugly mouth on #sellingsunset — Anastasia Steele #KillyStrong #KillySquad (@myhybrid) May 12, 2022

Chrishell and G Flip occupy every inch of my brain — Allec Brust (@allecbrust) May 12, 2022

