The Selling Sunset reunion is here, and Chrishell Stause has finally confirmed her much-speculated relationship with Aussie musician G Flip.

During the reunion episode which just dropped, The Selling Sunset star was asked by host Tan France about her current relationship status.

“You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family,” Chrishell said and mentioned that she’s “having a lot of fun and dating”.

Fortunately, France pushed Stause for more info about who exactly she was having “fun” with and “dating”, which is when the reality star finally confirmed her relationship with G Flip.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rumours about the two becoming romantically involved first began to grow legs back in mid March. A quick scroll down to Stause’s comments section shows a pinned comment from a fan (who Stause nor Flipo follow) that reads, “fell in love with an emo girl”. The Selling Sunset star didn’t just pin the comment either, they replied to the fan saying, “Damn! That should have been the caption.”

More recently, their relationship was all but confirmed when a fan snapped a photo of the pair holding hands while walking around Denver.

The pic made its way onto Reddit, and from there it went viral pretty quickly, with hundreds of fans commenting on the post.

The user who posted the photo of Stause and G Flip holding hands also posted some other compelling evidence that proves the two are dating. One of the gallery pictures showed a screenshot of a tweet a fan had tagged Stause in. “@chrishell7 CHRISHELL you’re too pretty to be with a mann #sellingsunset [sic]”. G Flip responded to the tweet with a simple response; “Agreed,” they commented. In another slide, it looks as though G Flip and Stause can be seen snuggling together in the audience while watching singer, Lauren Sanderson.

Alas, now the relationship has been officially confirmed by none other than Chrishell herself – best wishes to the happy (and adorable) couple!

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.