G Flip and their wife, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, have been forced to evacuate their $3.3 million Hollywood Hills home as catastrophic wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

On January 9th, G Flip took to Instagram to inform followers about their situation, stating, “Myself, Chrishell & Gracie had to evacuate our house in a hurry but we are safe at my studio. Be safe LA friends x.” The pair’s dog, Gracie, was also safely evacuated.

Similarly, Stause posted on her Instagram Stories, “Immediate evacuation in my area. Me, G, and Gracie are safe and out of the house,” accompanied by broken-heart emojis.

The couple’s $3.3 million ranch-style home, which Chrishell purchased in 2021, is located in the heart of the celebrity-packed Hollywood Hills.

As the fires intensify, authorities have issued evacuation orders impacting over 100,000 residents, with embers spreading rapidly due to high winds. Known as the “Sunset Fire,” the inferno has already consumed over 50 acres near Runyon Canyon, a popular hiking spot for locals and celebrities alike.

The damage has been catastrophic, with at least five lives lost and more than 1,000 structures destroyed. Several other high-profile figures, including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Adam Brody, have also been affected by the wildfires.

Hilton, whose $10.5 million Malibu property was destroyed, shared on social media, “This home was where we built so many precious memories. While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Similarly, Moore expressed her devastation after discovering her Altadena home was “levelled” by the fires, posting, “I’m absolutely numb. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those who’ve lost so much.”

More than 100,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate as fierce wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, leaving widespread devastation in their wake. According to Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne, the current fire warnings in Southern California are comparable to the “catastrophic fire danger” levels experienced in Australia.