In her most recent Instagram Story, she shared a video showing people evacuating their apartments while a fire raged in Hollywood. Her urgent plea was direct: “People in the Hollywood area, please be safe and get out.”

The “Bad” singer has remained active on her social media, offering real-time updates and messages about the disaster. “I wanted everyone to know that I am safe, and we are just keeping a close eye on the evacuation orders,” she wrote in one post.

Her tone shifted to one of deep concern as she detailed the devastation she has witnessed: “It’s so bad. I know several people that have been affected, including my friend’s kid’s school that got burnt down, my friends’ homes that have been burnt. Over 1,000 homes have burnt down. Just praying for everyone to stay safe. 🙏.”

There’s now a new fire in the Hollywood Hills. Anyone near the Runyon Canyon area and mandatory evacuation order is in place. Please get out of Hollywood and be safe… You can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/81LRTFnEL6 — VASSY (@VASSY) January 9, 2025

The singer detailed the gridlock and chaos on the roads as evacuations continued: “The roads are gridlock bumper-to-bumper with cars… Everyone please be safe, be vigilant. We are all on the lookout for evacuation orders,” she urged. She also shared practical advice, encouraging residents to charge devices in preparation for potential power outages.

In a particularly emotional update, VASSY reflected on the devastation, sharing, “This is just unreal 💔. LA is literally on fire right now. It started yesterday at 11:30 am in the Pacific Palisades area, and so far, 1,000 homes have been burned, schools, shops, etc. Then today we had another big one in the Altadena area… and now, just an hour ago, we have a new fire in the Hollywood Hills.”

Other celebrities have also spoken out about the wildfires, sharing their harrowing experiences. Paris Hilton shared her heartbreak over losing her Malibu home, describing the moment her family watched their house burn down on live television.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories,” she said.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer extended her thoughts to others impacted by the disaster: “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses.”

“Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be under control. Sending love and strength to all of you. We are in this together, LA.”

Mandy Moore also shared her experience of evacuating her home with her family and pets, writing, “Evacuated safe with kids, dogs, and cats… Praying and grateful for first responders.”