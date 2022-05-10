Australian musician G Flip has announced that they’ve moved to L.A. just days after their new relationship with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was confirmed.

The 27-year-old singer took to their Instagram stories this afternoon to casually share the big news. “Should I do a cheeky show in LA since I live here now?” they asked their followers.

Though G Flip was born in Melbourne and, until recently, based in Australia, they regularly travel to America as documented on their social media profile.

Just last week it was confirmed that the ‘About You’ singer is dating real estate agent and reality TV star Chrishell Stause on the Selling Sunset reunion episode. Chrishell is based in L.A. and bought a home in Hollywood Hills last year.

“You guys just saw that I had this serious relationship and obviously I am hoping to have a family,” Chrishell said during the reunion, referring to her former relationship with co-star, and real life boss, Jason Oppenheim that was explored on the TV show. Stause also mentioned that she’s currently “having a lot of fun and dating”.

Fortunately, France pushed Stause for more info about who exactly she was having “fun” with and “dating”, which is when the reality star finally confirmed her relationship with G Flip.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well.

“I’ve recently been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

Rumours about the two becoming romantically involved first began to grow legs back in mid March. A quick scroll down to Stause’s comments section shows a pinned comment from a fan (who Stause nor Flipo follow) that reads, “fell in love with an emo girl”. The Selling Sunset star didn’t just pin the comment either, they replied to the fan saying, “Damn! That should have been the caption.”

More recently, their relationship was all but confirmed when a fan snapped a photo of the pair holding hands while walking around Denver.

Stause stars in G Flip’s music video, ‘Get Me Outta Here’ which is slated for release on May 13th, 2022.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.