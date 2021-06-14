Australian singer-songwriter G Flip has revealed they are non-binary and will now go by they/them pronouns, saying “that’s who I’ve been my entire life.”

Georgia Flipo announced the news in an Instagram post that was tagged with “Gender-Reveal-Party.com”, writing: “I’m non-binary mother fuckers!”

They continued: “Big props to those who have been educating and advocating for the ENBY community the last few years.”

G Flip continued: “Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life. Gonna use they/them pronouns from now on too.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie…. also go pies.”

The announcement was immediately met with a flood of support from friends and fans, with Triple J presenter Bridget Hustwaite commenting, “Go G,” and fellow musician Alex The Astronaut writing “Superstar!”

Gretta Ray, Rack River and Filous also shared messages of support.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

https://twitter.com/madlovesmusic/status/1404132618514440195

happy for G Flip but devastated to learn they're a magpies supporter. — jack begbie (@jackbegbie) June 13, 2021

The Aussie star has always been candid with fans and recently opened up about their mental health on Support Act’s Tune Ups series.

G Flip explained how despite having a perpetually positive outlook on life, even they had been beaten down by the never-ending series of events that 2020 brought with it.

“I think ever since I was born I’ve been a very optimistic, positive person,” they explained.

“I just came out of the womb just like, ‘Yo, I’m ready to go!’ Always as a kid, a very cheery kid; didn’t take stuff too seriously. Everyone’s always like, ‘Is your glass half full? Half-empty?’ I’m just stoked to have a glass at all.”

“I guess for me [2020 was just] all over the place,” they continued. “I was meant to be moving to LA. I had my bags packed and my flights booked, and then two days before I was meant to jump on that flight, COVID hit so I had to come back home.”

G Flip is the latest artist to speak out on gender fluidity of late, with singer Demi Lovato also announcing that they, too, are non-binary.

In a series of tweets, Demi wrote: “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

Check out G Flip in their appearance on Support Act: