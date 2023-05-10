G Flip has returned with their first new music of the year.

Their highly-anticipated first single of the year, titled “Be Your Man”, sees the multi-instrumentalist being unafraid of vulnerability.

“”Be Your Man” is a love song I wrote about me and my partner,” they explain. “Growing up watching fairytale movies, I didn’t fit the typical prince or princess character. As the world has progressed and I’ve grown up, I’ve learned that a lot of love stories don’t look like the stories in movies.”

As G Flip now knows, real love “has nothing to do with gender or external appearance.” And they also acknowledge that even though the track is written from their own queer viewpoint, “the idea of being “not what you planned” is relatable to anyone that has ever fought for someone to give them a chance at love.”

“Be Your Man” is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Nam Bogado. The clip sees a woman in the ’50s dreaming of living an authentic life at a queer ball which society did not accept or allow at that time.

Of the music video, G Flip says, “The majority of the time when I’m writing songs I can visualise the music video or “movie scene” in my head. Because this song is in the time signature 6/8, and some of the production elements were ’50s inspired, I knew I wanted the video to be set in the 1950s in a ball room.

“Queer balls in the 50s were very underground or completely non-existent. Given the story behind “Be Your Man”, I wanted to create that 1950s ball scene but make it queer.”

They continue: “When I was creating the narrative for this visual I was thinking about what my life would have been like in the 1950s. Most likely, I would not have been able to be a rock star, a drummer or openly queer and non-binary…With this video, I wanted to say thank you to women and my queer ancestors who fought so hard to allow me to live my life authentically and publicly as my true self.”

“Be Your Man” follows last year’s “Waste Of Space”, which reached number 96 on triple’s Hottest 100. They also memorably performed at the inaugural Sydney WorldPride earlier this year.

G FLIP’s “Be Your Man” is out now via Future Classic.