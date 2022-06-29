Spotify Singles has headed Down Under again, this time with G Flip and Peach PRC dropping two tracks each.

For their edition, G Flip released a reimagined version of their single ‘GAY 4 ME’, just in time for Pride Month ending. They also took on ‘Kiwi’, a Harry Styles track beloved by his fans.

“Me and my band were watching Lord Harry Styles’ Coachella set and ‘KIWI’ was such a highlight for us, it went OFF!!,” G Flip says about their cover. “I love the challenge of learning a song to sing behind the drum kit. We immediately thought of it when we had to pick a song to cover live.”

Pop star and social media favourite Peach PRC released a new version of their hit single ‘God Is A Freak’, as well as putting their own unique spin on Wheatus’ utter classic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’.

“To be releasing my own version of teenage dirtbag feels so special to me, I would sing this song as a kid in my dad’s house after school using karaoke videos,” the singer explains. “Now when I listen to my Spotify Singles version, I imagine 14 year old me hearing it and how elated she would be, and of course getting to rework a song that already means so much to me (‘God Is A Freak’) was an absolute joy.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Spotify Singles started back in 2016, offering artists the opportunity to rework one of their own songs alongside paying tribute to an influence. The likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Phoebe Bridgers have all taken part over the years.

Last year, Australia’s The Kid Laroi performed a Spotify Singles session, sharing a striking cover of Drake’s ‘Shot for Me’ and an acoustic version of his own hit single ‘Without You’.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.