In the lead up to Sydney Worldpride, one of the city’s most iconic venues, Kinselas, is holding a free G Flip DJ set on Saturday, March 4th.
The show will also see sets played by Gadigal based DJ Crescendoll and producer/DJ Kalyani.
The event is part of the Johnnie Walker Walk Proud series and has limited free tickets available, but it’s a good idea to snag yours as soon as possible, as they’re sure to get snatched up quickly.
G Flip, real name Georgia Flippo, said that they are looking forward to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community at the Walk Proud event.
“Working alongside some of my closest mates to spread a message of acceptance and positivity has been awesome. It shows the progress being made to uplift queer experiences and celebrate everyone equally. Cheers to that,” they said.
And, G Flip is just one of many award-wininng artists who will be playing over the 17-day series. Queer Folk-Pop artist Alex The Astronaut, Australian Pop Band Cub Sport and platinum certified singer Starley will also be performing, and most of the events are free.
Walk Proud will be a series of events that are part of Sydney WorldPride – which starts from 21st February until March 5th – which celebrate Australia’s brilliant and diverse LGBTQIA+ community and includes the world-famous Mardi Gras.
Jodi McLeod, Johnnie Walker Marketing Manager said of Walk prOUD, “Johnnie Walker has historically championed progress and celebrated those who have the tenacity, courage and resilience to ‘Keep Walking’. Today we’re partnering with pioneers and catalysts of change in the LGBTQIA+ community, supporting and elevating those who lead us all to a more inclusive and accepting society.
“As a Sydney WorldPride partner, we wanted to create a safe and inclusive space for everyone, and to celebrate the full spectrum of the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you identify with one or multiple identities within the LGBTQIA+ community or are an ally, Walk Proud @ Kinselas is the place to celebrate with pride during this iconic event,” Jodi continued.
Further information, the complete line-up and tickets can be found at walkproud.com.au.
For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.