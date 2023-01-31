In the lead up to Sydney Worldpride, one of the city’s most iconic venues, Kinselas, is holding a free G Flip DJ set on Saturday, March 4th.

The show will also see sets played by Gadigal based DJ Crescendoll and producer/DJ Kalyani.

The event is part of the Johnnie Walker Walk Proud series and has limited free tickets available, but it’s a good idea to snag yours as soon as possible, as they’re sure to get snatched up quickly.

G Flip, real name Georgia Flippo, said that they are looking forward to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community at the Walk Proud event.