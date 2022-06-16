Singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut has announced an Australian tour in support of her forthcoming album How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater.

In her first run of Australian dates in almost four years, Alex will play 10 headline shows with a full band around the country this August and September, with special supporting guests still to be announced (see full dates below).

To mark the tour announcement, Alex has released a video for her latest single ‘Haircut’. After cutting off all her hair for charity, a period of reflection followed for the artist; the track is a celebration of personal growth and self-discovery.

The video, directed by Claudia Bailey, had a very famous influence. “I loved Call Me By Your Name when I first saw it because it was presented as a love story first, and not just a ‘gay story’,” Alex explains. “In the same way, I wanted to show a story about gender just as a story about growing up. I think the biggest part of growing up is our friends.

Claud the director made such a beautiful, bright narrative about two friends working out themselves side by side that fits the song perfectly. Claud, the crew, LJ (my on-screen best friend) and I had so much fun filming. It felt like we were filming a movie. I think it got across the joy, terror, brightness, dark and excitement of growing into the person that you want to be.”

‘Haircut’ is taken from How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater, Alex’s forthcoming second studio album, set for release on July 22nd (pre-order here). The album documents moments both mundane, such as a trip to the beach, and life changing, like Alex’s recent autism spectrum diagnosis.

Mixed by Miro Mackie (St. Vincent, Dirty Projectors) and produced by Alex the Astronaut with Sam Cromack, Daniel Hanson, and Dean Hanson of Brisbane band Ball Park Music, the album is set to take Alex’s personal storytelling to the next level.

Tickets for Alex’s tour are on sale now from alextheastronaut.com.

Alex the Astronaut How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater Tour

Sunday, July 24th

Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, August 11th

Freo Social, Perth, WA

Saturday, August 13th

Darwin Festival, Darwin, NT

Thursday, August 18th

Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

Friday, August 19th

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 20th

The Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, August 21st

River Sounds, Bellingen, NSW

Friday, September 2nd

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, September 3rd

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, September 4th

Springtime Festival, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, September 8th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 9th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, September 10th

Uni Bar, Adelaide, SA