Another Aussie musician has scored a coverted cameo on iconic ABC TV kids show Play School – with G-Flip swinging by with their drumkit for a singalong.

In the episode to air this afternoon, Monday February 24th, the “Worst Person Alive” hitmaker is anything but that as she visits Big Ted and the crew to spread some joy. They perform a version of nursery rhyme ‘Wheels On The Bus’, but G has flipped it up, literally.

In a short teaser clip, they are on the back of a truck driven by Big Ted, and sing “The horn on the truck goes Beep Beep Beep!” G then jumps in the front of the truck to help Big Ted honk the horn and sing another verse or two.

But Big Ted isn’t the only one who gets to hang out with G Flip – in some super cute pics provided by ABC, Humpty Dumpty is also seen with them behind the drumkit. Humpty looks like he’d be a pretty good drummer, so maybe G gave him a few pointers.

G-Flip joins an illustrious list of Australian musicians who have come by for cameos on Play School past and present. Last year, Sydney 2000 opening ceremony star Nikki Webster dropped by around the Olympics for a timely cover of Vanessa Amorosi’s anthem “Absolutely Everybody”.

Fresh from representing Australia at Eurovision, Electric Fields also did a cameo and encouraged the young viewers at home to eat healthy with their song “My Body Is My Home”.

Back in 2016 for the show’s 50th anniversary, a treasure trove of stars took part in the special series Play School Celebrity Covers. Among those who took part were Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning, Kate Miller-Heidke, Delta Goodrem, Dami Im and Architecture In Helsinki.

You can watch G-Flip’s appearance on Play School at 3pm today (Monday) on ABC Kids – and it’ll also be up later on ABC iView.